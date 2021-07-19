Living with Dementia, Caroline Payne got the rare chance to get out of her assisted living home and once again see the place where for 60 years she and her husband spent date nights together. News 4's Terry Bulger was there.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - It was a special day and a special moment on Monday at a Murfreesboro Waffle House.

Living with dementia, Caroline Payne got the rare chance to leave her assisted living home and see the place where for 60 years she and her husband spent date nights together.

Caroline Payne rarely goes on dates anymore, but she had one on Monday.

She was all dolled up for an afternoon trip to Waffle House, her favorite place.

She’s 79 and has dementia. She no longer speaks, so her husband Larry speaks for her.

The couple met at Central High, love at first math and English test.

“She’s my wife of 60 years,” said Larry Payne. “I worked her math stuff, she worked my English stuff.”

They got married 60 years ago and only a few things have kept them apart.

His service as an Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

“Spent a year with the flying guns. First huey they had,” said Larry Payne.

Then during her battle with COVID-19 last year. He visited her at 4 p.m. every day outside her window.

“I don’t want her to forget me,” said Larry Payne.

On Monday they were back at Waffle House for old time sake.

The staff put down their spatulas and picked up their cameras.

Larry and Caroline Payne renewed the wedding vows they shared in 1961.

 

