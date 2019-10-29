MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An anonymous Rutherford County couple is putting their money where their hearts are.
They've paid the adoption fees so that all of the animals at the PAWS shelter right now can go to forever homes.
The couple said they can’t take in all of the cats and dogs themselves, so they wanted to sponsor them so other families could.
All pets come spayed or neutered and up-to-date on their vaccinations.
Adoptive families also get a free bag of pet food.
You can see the animals up for adoption at www.paws.rutherfordcountytn.gov. For information, call the PAWS shelter at 615-898-7740.
