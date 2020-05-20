MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A contract kitchen worker at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.
The contract worker was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for an unknown reason and later tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Dan Rudd, medical director for the Detention Center.
As a result of contact tracing, about 50 inmates and staff at the jail underwent a mass screening. One inmate, who works in the kitchen, tested positive on a screen test for COVID-19. He was placed in isolation and underwent an antibody test that was negative. He took a separate lab test and another nasal swab with results pending. He remains in isolation until this medical staff is sure of his status.
"He remains in isolation until we can be sure of his status," Rudd said in a statement. "Right now, we are using all precautions necessary in awaiting all results of the test. The inmate has no symptoms."
Rudd said the vast majority of infections are transmitted person to person, not contact exposure.
"The risk to anyone from food is very low," said Rudd.
The jail's medical staff will continue to monitor the situation.
"We are doing everything I know to be safe," said Rudd.
Rutherford County Sheriff Deputy Chief Chris Fly said inmates in the kitchen wear gloves and hair nets. In addition, all kitchen workers are being issued single use masks daily.
The jail staff conducted additional sanitation above and beyond what they have done since the start of the pandemic.
"Even if the test comes back as conclusive negative, we will still quarantine the inmate for 14 days and release him upon the medical staff's recommendation," said Fly in a statement.
