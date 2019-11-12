MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - New details are out on the Rutherford County principal and teacher accused of abusing a student.

Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and teacher Bonnie Marlar are accused of dragging a 10-year-old boy by his feet through the school injuring his head. The two are accused of child abuse, neglect and endangerment. They're suspended during an investigation with a warrant claiming what happened was caught on surveillance cameras.

"There is no way this is accurate," said Carol McCauley, a former teacher trainer who has known Campbell for more than 20 years. "There has to be something about this that is distorted or misunderstood."

McCauley said the accusations lack context of what could have happened at the school that day.

"I know she would never intentionally hurt a child, and I think she would always be concerned with the safety of the child involved and the people around," said McCauley. "Sometimes we deal with students who may be out of control. When a situation like that occurs, we are concerned with everybody's safety. I can say without a doubt there would be no intent other than keeping everybody involved staying safe."

"I don't think there's any excuse for that whatsoever," said Jennifer Schmidt, parent of a child at Walter Hill Elementary. "There's absolutely no reason to drag a child by their feet. There's just no reason to lay your hands on a child like that."

"I'm just praying for the child," added another parent who asked to be anonymous.

Both parents said Campbell has a history of confrontations with parents.

The teacher, Marlar, has not responded to requests for comment. News4 has spoken with a family member of Campbell who said she's talking to lawyers.

The community around the school remains split on what should happen next for Campbell.

"She is a kind person," said McCauley. "She prides herself and her school on being the best she can be. I know she wants the best for her students."

"I'm hoping she gets removed," said the parent who asked to be anonymous. "I'm hoping they don't just place her in another school, just in another area. She doesn't need to teach. She doesn't need to be around children or involved with children."