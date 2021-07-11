MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A charging laptop appears to be the cause of a fire at a home on Roxbury Drive on Sunday morning.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews were dispatched to the home in the 5700 block of Roxbury Drive. Smoke alarms woke the resident and alerted them of the fire.
The investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
The resident was treated and released at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford for smoke inhalation.
