MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - There were no injuries after a car crashed into an exterior wall of the Dollar General on Leanna Road on Wednesday morning.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m.
Officials said the driver of the car was not injured and there was no apparent damage to the structural stability of the building.
The store is currently closed for cleanup. Officials believe the damage should not affect operation of the store after cleanup.
