Jefferson Springs missing boater

Officials said one boater is missing after an incident on Percy Priest Lake on Monday morning.

 Rutherford County Fire Rescue

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Jefferson Springs Recreation Area and Boat Ramp off West Jefferson Pike has been closed to the public following a boating incident that has left one boater missing.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Rutherford County Fire Rescue. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is leading the investigation and search efforts.

It is not known how long the area will be closed to the public.

 

