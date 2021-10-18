SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - 56-year-old Danny Michael Pitts from Rutherford County has been found dead after he fell while fishing near Jefferson Springs Recreation Area Monday morning.

According to a statement from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, accounts state that Mills fell in the water after loosing his balance while attempting to hook a fish. A second man who was in the boat tried to help Mills by throwing a flotation device over and by turning the boat around in an attempt to rescue him.

According to the statement, Mills disappeared underwater before he could be rescued. He was not wearing a life jacket and was located around 1p.m.

The Jefferson Springs Recreation Area and Boat Ramp off West Jefferson Pike has been closed to the public following a boating incident that has left one boater missing.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Rutherford County Fire Rescue. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is leading the investigation and search efforts.

It is not known how long the area will be closed to the public.