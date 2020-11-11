MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Blackman High School in Murfreesboro will continue distance learning through Friday. In-person learning will resume on Monday, according to Rutherford County Schools.

“We have several teachers who are still on quarantine, but they are scheduled to be out of quarantine by Monday,” the school system said in a message to Blackman High parents. “Instead of the school reopening for in-person learners tomorrow, we are extending the school’s closure through Friday.”

Blackman High went on distance learning on Friday, Nov. 6 and was originally set to return to in-person learning on Thursday.

In-person students will return on Monday unless they are still on quarantine.