MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Blackman High School will be moving to distance learning beginning Thursday to allow time for some staff members to clear their quarantines, Rutherford County Schools announced on Wednesday.
Students at the high school will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
“The school is experiencing an increased number of employees who are on quarantine, so the school is closing for the next few days which will allow many of them to complete their quarantine period,” the school system said in a message sent to parents.
The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.
“We know this is an inconvenience for some parents, but we have no other options because of the circumstances,” the school system said.
The school’s administration will be following up with parents about logistics concerning distance learning.
Rutherford County Schools currently has seven of its 49 schools on distance-learning, but several are preparing to reopen. Click to view the district COVID dashboard.
