EAGLEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement are searching for two missing children believed to be with their non-custodial parent.
Amy Marie Newell-Robinson, 39, is believed to have taken 6-year-old Jocelyn Jane Robinson and 4-year-old Jaxon Levi Robinson.
Newell-Robinson has an active arrest warrant for custodial interference in Rutherford County.
She is probably driving a white 2005 Dodge Caravan with Tennessee license plate BKR-582.
If you see the van, the children or Newell-Robinson, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.