MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Ascension Saint Thomas has applied for a permit to build Tennessee's first neighborhood hospital near the Westlawn community in Murfreesboro, the hospital system announced on Friday.
If approved by the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency, the neighborhood hospital, to be known as Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford at Westlawn, will be a satellite hospital of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. It would be built near the intersection of Veteran's Parkway and Shores Road.
It is being developed to complement the services offered at the main hospital's campus on Medical Center Parkway. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford at Woodlawn would be located in one of the fastest growing zip codes in Tennessee and include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services. The hosptial will have two levels, with the second floor used for clinical office space and additional clinical services.
"Ascension Saint Thomas is building a system of care in Middle Tennessee that supports access, convenience and our commitment to lowering the cost of care for those we are privileged to serve," said Tim Adams, President & CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas, in a news release. "Our Mission calls us to meet the needs of individuals in our communities by delivering personalized, compassionate care."
"Building on a 93-year legacy of significant past investments in the Murfreesboro community and Rutherford County, the proposed Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford at Westlawn project is the latest example of our commitment to serving our patients and their families," said Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, in a news release. "We're looking forward to the opening of our hospital bed expansion project on the main campus by the end of this year and proposed future projects like the satellite neighborhood hospital."
The project is subject to approval by the HSDA. The agency will hold a Certificate of Need hearing on the proposed neighborhood hospital on Aug. 26. A letter of intent to file a certificate of need application was formally published on April 9. The estimated cost of the project is $24.6 million, with anticipated completion in early 2022.
