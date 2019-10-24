MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Seven people were arrested for domestic assault and related crimes in Rutherford County on Wednesday during a nationwide sweep, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies and Murfreesboro Police officers served nine warrants on suspects charged with violation of family violence crimes.
Family Crimes Detective Monica Fonseca, whose position is funded by the federal STOP grant, planned and coordinated the event and organized the teams of officers.
“We did a sweep in an attempt to serve domestic violence warrants, including attachment orders for child support,” Fonseca said in a news release.
Suspects were wanted for domestic violence crimes including harassment, assault, burglary, cruelty to animals, stalking and violation of protection orders.
As of September, sheriff detectives were assigned 282 crimes related to domestic violence, crimes against families and children, and stalking.
This was the first time the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office participated in the 17th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, sponsored by the Clackamas County (OR) Sheriff’s Office and its Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team.
Rutherford County Capt. Britt Reed said the Sheriff’s Office and Murfreesboro Police worked together to serve the warrants.
“It was great to be a part of a nationwide detail and collaborate with MPD to help hold domestic abusers accountable for their actions,” Reed said in a news release.
Officers attempted to locate 65 suspects and served nine warrants.
Those arrested included:
Victor Polk, 51, of Murfreesboro, was charged with domestic assault.
Weslynn Powell, 62, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal contempt for violating bond conditions.
Jonitha Kelly, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with domestic assault and failure to appear in court.
Emil Gresham, 41, of Murfreesboro, was charged with preventing a person from calling 911 and domestic assault.
Luke Fahy, 22, of Murfreesboro, was charged with domestic assault.
Christopher Waller, 37, of Nashville, was charged with violation of an order of protection.
Tremayne McKissack, 34, of Murfreesboro, was charged with domestic assault.
Christopher Waller was charged with violation of an order of protection by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
