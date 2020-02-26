LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a man involved in a late-night armed robbery at a Dollar General Store.
La Vergne Police said the robbery occurred around 10 p.m. at the Dollar General on Fergus Road. The suspect used a red bandana to cover his face.
If you recognize the suspect, contact La Vergne Police.
