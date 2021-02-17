MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Several antique cars were destroyed in an outbuilding fire on Fieldview Drive near Murfreesboro.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at 3034 Fieldview Drive near Veterans Parkway just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
No one was hurt in the fire, but the building and cars were a total loss.
Use extreme caution in the area as emergency vehicles and additional ice are on the roadway.
The cause of the fire in unknown. Rutherford County's Fire and Arson Investigation Unit is investigating.
RCFR & RCSO are on the scene of an outbuilding fire on Fieldview Drive near Veterans Parkway. Use extreme caution in the area; emergency vehicles and additional ice are on the roadway. No injuries. Building and several antique cars were a total loss. More info when available. pic.twitter.com/oBL8chv59j— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) February 17, 2021
