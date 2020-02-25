NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Antioch woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for embezzling over $206,000 from a Smyrna-based business, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Tuesday in a news release.
U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr. also imposed six months of home confinement at the end of the sentence and ordered Ilaine Newby, 51, to pay $147,289 in restitution to the victim company. Newby was charged in August 2019 and pleaded guilty in October to three counts of wire fraud.
According to court documents, Newby was the comptroller of a company in Smyrna identified as C.A. She was responsible for the company’s financial affairs, including managing the monthly financial reports, the profit and loss statements, Quickbook entries, account payables, accounts receivables, and the company bank accounts and company credit card accounts. From November 2014 through 2018, Newby took around $206,000 by using company credit cards to pay personal expenses and using the company’s bank accounts to make payments to her own credit cards. Newby admitted she used the funds for personal expenditures, such as purchasing a Jeep Liberty and paying tuition to the University of Arizona. Newby hid her fraud by making false entries in the company’s general ledger and providing those manipulated financial records to the business’ owner.
