MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The seven-year-old son of a family fighting eviction has died, the family told News4 on Monday.

Tristan Green had been fighting a rare form of cancer – B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia – since he was five years old.

The family had battled through making ends meet until COVID struck.

“We made ends meet up until COVID happened and the transplant relapse. We struggled, but we always made sure the bills got paid, even if we were late,” said Kristi Green, Tristan’s mom. “Then when he relapsed, it really just went downhill from there.”

Tristan felt better at the end of last week. The family hoped to take him to Gaylord Opryland to see Christmas decorations on Saturday. He was too sick to make the trip. The family said he died on Saturday.

A Facebook group called Christmas Love attempted to help Tristan celebrate Christmas and collected money for the family’s bill.

The group attempted to pay the family’s back rent, but the landlord wouldn’t accept it.

“We arrived there to pay, and they refused to take payment, absolutely refused it,” said Joni Winsett, one of the founders of Christmas Love. “They said we’re not taking any money from them. We want them out.”

Funeral arrangements for Tristan are pending.