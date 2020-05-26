MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Seven inmates who live in one housing area at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office announced.
"We have seven confirmed cases which are all asymptomatic, not symptomatic," said Deputy Chief Chris Fly, the jail administrator, in a news release.
The inmates are being housed separately from other inmates in a medical area and are being treated by Dr. Dan Rudd, the detention center medical director.
"Dr. Rudd has provided guidance for successful testing. We are listening to our medical staff and taking an aggressive approach to contain and respond to the needs of the inmates," said Fly in a news release.
Tests will be provided for all inmates. Sanitation measures were increased and masks are available for inmates.
"We are limiting movement within the housing areas until we have clear results," said Fly in a news release.
Two of the inmates who tested positive were trusties who worked in the jail kitchen. The other five inmates lived in the same housing area as the kitchen trusties.
Previously a contract-worker in the kitchen and an inmate who worked in the kitchen had tested positive for COVID-19.
Those who have tested positive have been given masks and are under the supervision of the medical staff. They undergo routine temperature and medical checks.
As a precaution, new inmates are being quarantined when they are admitted to the detention center.
No staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Detention deputies are wearing personal protective equipment when they enter the medical housing area.
