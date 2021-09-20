MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing by a family member on Sunday.
Murfreesboro Police said a family member received a message through Facebook from Lynsey Jean Anglebrandt stating she had overdosed and wanted to be picked up. She has been missing since then.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Anglebrandt, contact Murfreesboro Police Det. Albert Miles III at 629-201-5513.
