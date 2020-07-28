MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Contest of Champions, the longest-running marching band competition in the country held at MTSU, has been canceled for 2020 as a safety precaution, the MTSU School of Music announced on Tuesday.
Interim School of Music Director Jennifer Vannatta-Hall announced the 2020 Contest of Champions planned for October in MTSU’s Floyd Stadium won’t be held because “the safety of students families, teachers, directors and staff is paramount.” The event began in 1962 at MTSU.
“2020 would have been our 58th year for the Contest of Champions, which is America’s longest-running marching band competition,” said Vannatta-Hall. “The decision was not made lightly. The MTSU School of Music looks forward to enthusiastically welcoming you back to campus for next year’s Contest of Champions.”
MTSU’s late music professor emeritus Joseph T. Smith, longtime leader of the Band of Blue marching band, started the competition in 1962 to encourage high school musicians and to showcase the university for potential students and their families.
MTSU’s 350-plus-member band hosts each Contest of Champions and performs during the event to celebrate with their young musical colleagues. The 1962 contest welcomed 18 bands from across the state, and up to 50 bands competed in a single year.
The 2019 contest drew 28 area marching bands to MTSU. McGavock High earned the grand champion honor as well as the Governor’s Cup, which is awarded to the top Tennessee ensemble.
MTSU also canceled the 2017 Contest of Champions as a precaution when white supremacists threatened to rally in downtown Murfreesboro. The threat fizzled, and a “Murfreesboro Loves” counterprotest instead drew hundreds of citizens in a peaceful show of support for the community.
