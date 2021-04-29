MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 West in Rutherford County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred before 11 a.m. near the 95 mile marker west of the Shelbyville/Beech Grove exit.
I-24 West was closed for several hours for cleanup and the investigation. As of 2:15 p.m. the interstate had reopened.
