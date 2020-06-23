MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said two men were shot in the parking lot of a liquor store on Monday after a botched drug deal and attempted robbery.
Police said Terrion Daniel, 19, and Rickey Flowers, 18, both of Murfreesboro, met a man and woman at University Package Wine & Liquor Warehouse on Middle Tennessee Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. for a drug transaction.
The man claims Daniel and Flowers attempted to rob him and the woman, so he shot them. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Flowers is currently listed in critical but stable condition and Daniel is stable.
The shooter and the female companion surrendered at police headquarters and were interviewed by detectives.
The incident remains under investigation.
