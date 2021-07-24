MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two Rutherford County men were arrested in connection with a drug-related death of a Murfreesboro man in 2019, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
An investigation by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force resulted in the indictments of Franklyn Lotito and Terry Averitt in connection with the death of Joshua Dickerson on Oct. 31, 2019.
Authorities said Lotito and Averitt were the people who provided the drugs to Dickerson, whose cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by heroin/fentanyl toxicity.
The HIDTA is comprised of agents and investigators with the TBI Drug Investigation Division, DEA Tactical Diversion Group. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, La Vergne Police Department and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
The Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lotito, 36, and Averitt, 38, each with one count of second degree murder, aggravated assault and delivery of fentanyl.
Lotito and Averitt are being held in the Rutherford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.