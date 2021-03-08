MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested for shooting a woman inside a car on Interstate 24 near Murfreesboro on Saturday afternoon.

Court documents show that Keyonn Warfield, 20, and Rizzi Khemis, 19, were arrested on Sunday at a La Vergne home in connection with the shooting.

Warfield and Khemis have both been charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

A witness saw the driver of the car, identified as Warfield, hold his arm out of the window of the silver Cadillac toward the vehicle, striking Rickiya Compton near the 76 mile marker in Murfreesboro. Records show that the Cadillac was registered to Warfield's mother.

Court documents said that Compton and her twin sister were involved in a physical altercation with Warfield’s juvenile cousin. The report indicated that during the altercation, the twin sisters displayed pistols in a form of intimidation. The juvenile confirmed the events and said that her mother had notified Warfield of the incident. The juvenile said that Warfield was associated with a street gang.

The victim suffered a non-survivable gunshot wound that caused damage to her spinal cord, according to court records. The victim was still on life support when Warfield and Khemis were arrested.

An off-duty Chattanooga fire captain provided first aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived at the scene.