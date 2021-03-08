MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested for shooting a woman inside a car on Interstate 24 near Murfreesboro on Saturday afternoon.
Court documents show that Keyonn Warfield, 20, and Rizzi Khemis, 19, were arrested on Sunday at a La Vergne home in connection with the shooting.
Warfield and Khemis have both been charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.
A witness saw the driver of the car, identified as Warfield, hold his arm out of the window of the silver Cadillac toward the vehicle, striking Rickiya Compton near the 76 mile marker in Murfreesboro. Records show that the Cadillac was registered to Warfield's mother.
An eyewitness explained the moments after a shooting on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Saturday afternoon.
Court documents said that Compton and her twin sister were involved in a physical altercation with Warfield’s juvenile cousin. The report indicated that during the altercation, the twin sisters displayed pistols in a form of intimidation. The juvenile confirmed the events and said that her mother had notified Warfield of the incident. The juvenile said that Warfield was associated with a street gang.
The victim suffered a non-survivable gunshot wound that caused damage to her spinal cord, according to court records. The victim was still on life support when Warfield and Khemis were arrested.
An off-duty Chattanooga fire captain provided first aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived at the scene.
@RCTNSheriff detective charges suspect Keyonn Warfield, 20, with attempted murder of woman Saturday on I-24. He and Rizighallah Khemis, 19, charged with conspiracy. Victim Rickiya Compton, 19, of La Vergne remains critical.Suspects held at Rutherford County Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/ZEZtGjDMm7— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) March 8, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.