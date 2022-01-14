MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two men were arrested as part of a multistate crime spree, accused of breaking into cars at fitness centers, stealing credit cards and checkbooks, and then using them to make fraudulent purchases.

Kenneth Jackson Kenneth Jackson has been charged with car burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card/ATM and two counts of being a fugitive from justice by Mur…

Jeremy Ottinger Jeremy Ottinger has been charged with car burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card/ATM by Murfreesboro Police.

Kenneth Jackson, 41, of Atlanta, and Jeremy Ottinger, 42, of Nashville, were arrested at a Nashville motel with the help of Metro Police on Tuesday. Both are charged by Murfreesboro Police with car burglary and fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card. Jackson also faces two counts of being a fugitive from justices. Additional charges could be filed, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Several cars were broken into at the Blueprint Fitness on West College Street and Murfreesboro Athletic Club on Memorial Boulevard on Monday. The victim’s credit cards were then used at Walgreeens on Northfield Boulevard and the Speedway on Memorial Boulevard.

On the morning of their arrest, the men are accused of breaking into cars at the BAC gym in Bowling Green, KY, stealing purses and wallets, and then making purchases from a nearby Speedway.

A third man was also arrested at the Nashville motel and faces similar charges in Bowling Green.

Murfreesboro car burglaries purses Police recovered purses stolen from cars at fitness centers in Murfreesboro.

The men had 44 IDs of victims in eight states (Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Washington and Michigan) and checkbooks, credit cards and social security cards of another 20 victims.

They are also accused of breaking into cars in Smyrna, Nashville, Cookeville, Lebanon, Springfield, White House, Bowling Green and elsewhere, according to police. Jackson has outstanding warrants in South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida and Georgia for similar crimes.

Jackson and Ottinger are being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond for each. A hearing is scheduled for both men in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Thursday.