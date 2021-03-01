MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police said an 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted homicide after shooting a 15-year-old boy at a Murfreesboro hotel on Sunday.

Police have charged Deshawn Wells with attempted homicide after the shooting at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Armory Drive.

+2 Police investigating shooting at Murfreesboro hotel Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the shooting just before 11 a.m. Sunday and discovered the 15-year-old had been shot inside a room. The victim was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The victim and four others, both adults and juveniles, were inside the second-floor hotel room when the shooting occurred.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email 0834@murfreesborotn.gov.

Wells is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. A court hearing is set for July 22 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.