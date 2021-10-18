MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A two-day undercover operation by several law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of 12 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced in a release on Monday.

The undercover operation was conducted by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Units, Murfreesboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Office of the 16th District Attorney General and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force.

Over a two-day period beginning on Wednesday, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

12 men arrested on sex trafficking charges in Murfreesboro

As a result of the operation, detectives and agents arrested 12 men and booked them into the Rutherford County Jail:

  • Terrance Deshun Becton, 27, Mason, TN, human trafficking for sexual servitude, simple possession/casual exchange
  • Edilberto Nataren-Aguilar, 32, Murfreesboro, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • Collin Patrick Hamilton, 26, Tullahoma, TN, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • Javier Urbina Leija, 31, Smyrna, TN, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • Alasfour Abdullah Hassan, 22, Murfreesboro, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • John Darrell Schulze, 59, Murfreesboro, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • Garrett Robert Zabloudil, 31, China Grove, NC, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • Edward Pope, 32, Murfreesboro, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • Lucas Javier Diaz-Hernandez, 23, Murfreesboro, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • Francisco Ruiz-Diaz, 29, Murfreesboro, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • Michael Lee Sovern, 20, Smithville, TN, human trafficking for sexual servitude
  • William DeJesus Morales-Garcia, 45, Murfreesboro, human trafficking for sexual servitude
 

