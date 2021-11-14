SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Ten people were displaced after a fire at a duplex on Sunday morning on Mitchell Drive, according to the Smyrna Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire call at 9:37 a.m. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the structure upon arrival. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the entire duplex is not inhabitable, according to the fire department.
There were 10 people present at the time of the fire and all made it out safely. The American Red Cross is assisting the families.
The Smyrna Fire Department fire investigator is determining the cause and origin of the fire.
“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and working with community resources to assist the families moving forward,” Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson said in a news release. “We are grateful the occupants escaped unharmed.”
