MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in north Murfreesboro on Wednesday morning.

A 66-year-old Murfreesboro man died after his Toyota Prius was struck head-on on Lebanon Pike (Highway 231) near Cherry Lane around 10:40 a.m. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was trapped inside his Prius. After being removed from the car, he died at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Police said a female driver of a Ford Escape was traveling south on Lebanon Pike when she crossed the center line and collided with the Prius, forcing it off the roadway into a ditch. The impact caused the driver of the Escape to spin and hit a Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Nissan received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the escape was uninjured.

The crash closed Lebanon Pike in both directions between Cherry Lane and Central Valley Pike for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Murfreesboro’s fatal accident crash team.