MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person injured after a crash on West Jefferson Pike in Rutherford County on Saturday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Bradley Allen Anders, 34, of Smyrna, was killed when the car 2003 Pontiac Bonneville he was driving went off the roadway to the left into an embankment, made contact with a driveway culvert, went airborne for 25 yards when the vehicle came to rest and rolled over.
Amanda Jean Clifford, 25, of Woodbury, a passenger in the car, was injured in the crash. Her condition is not known.
According to the THP preliminary report, charges are pending against Clifford.
