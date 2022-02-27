MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person died and two others were injured in a house fire early Sunday morning, the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported at a home on Isis Drive just before 12:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Officials said two other people escaped the burning home but suffered injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two neighboring homes also sustained damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Fire Marshal’s office.