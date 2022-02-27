MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person died and two others were injured in a house fire early Sunday morning, the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said.
The fire was reported at a home on Isis Drive just before 12:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Officials said two other people escaped the burning home but suffered injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two neighboring homes also sustained damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Fire Marshal’s office.
One person was killed and two others injured in a house fire on Isis Drive in Murfreesboro early Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.