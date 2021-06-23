RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a motorcyclist wanted for reckless driving and felony evading arrest.
The Sheriff's Office said the motorcyclist evaded to sheriff deputies on Interstate 24 speeding away from Deputy Michael Parson, who radioed to Sgt. Michael Rodgers.
"When he took off from me, I had him on radar at 115 mph," Rodgers said.
The Sheriff's Office said the motorcyclist drives a white 2005 or 2006 Honda motorcycle with the first numbers of the license plate at 709.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the driver to call 615-904-3097.
