RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County woman has been arrested after being indicted on a theft charge following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI says agents began investigating after a Smyrna extermination company claimed it was a victim of theft. During the investigation, agents developed information and discovered that between 2015 and 2019, 53-year-old Eugenia Wesnofske, who was the extermination company's office manager at the time, used company credit cards and other accounts to make personal purchases totaling over $22,000.
Wesnofske was arrested Friday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail after being charged with one count of theft over $10,000.
