Eugenia Wesnofske

Eugenia Wesnofske

 Courtesy: TBI

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County woman has been arrested after being indicted on a theft charge following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 

The TBI says agents began investigating after a Smyrna extermination company claimed it was a victim of theft. During the investigation, agents developed information and discovered that between 2015 and 2019, 53-year-old Eugenia Wesnofske, who was the extermination company's office manager at the time, used company credit cards and other accounts to make personal purchases totaling over $22,000. 

Wesnofske was arrested Friday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail after being charged with one count of theft over $10,000. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

