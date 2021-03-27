RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency (RCEMA) is warning is residents who are driving in the area to be cautious of high water.
Many flooded areas have not had the chance to drain to sewers or be absorbed into the ground.
“We have several roads particularly in the Christiana and Rockvale areas that are experiencing large amounts of flooding,” said Public Safety Director Chris Clark. “We are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving in areas with standing water and asking all residents to stay weather aware through the night.”
In anticipation of the storm this evening, Clark says Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s off-duty water rescue personnel have been called in advance.
Residents can access a GIS map showing road closures, high water areas, and impassable/passable roads by going online.
