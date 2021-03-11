MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County has started accepting applications for the 2021 Rutherford County COVID-19 Rental Relief Program on Monday.

The program is funded through the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. It provides rent and utility assistance to prevent eviction and homelessness due to, directly or indirectly, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The adverse financial effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our community are almost unfathomable," Mayor Bill Ketron said in a news release. "We are at least a year in, and still, our residents are facing tremendous financial challenges. It is our hope that this rent and utility assistance makes great strides in preventing eviction and homelessness in Rutherford County."

To qualify, you must be a Rutherford County resident impacted by COVID through a significant life-changing event such as job loss, reduced hours, or medical expenses. Your household monthly gross income must be at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI), depending on the number of members in your household. From March 8-22, priority will be given to applicants with renter households at or below 50% AMI or those who have been unemployed for the previous 90 days. After March 22, applicants will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Assistance is based on the availability of funding.

"For each applicant, it is up to 12 months of rent in arrears and then in limited circumstances, up to three months forward," Rutherford County government public information officer Ashley McDonald said. "With utilities, it's paid in arrears, and it's also up to 12 months. "You can apply on a desktop or mobile device."

Landlords and tenants may both apply. Applicants will be required to provide supporting documentation. For information on the supporting documentation, go online or call 615-334-4777. Applications are online or call 615-334-4777. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.