Rutherford County is reinstating its mask mandate joining a growing list of counties, who have done the same thing in recent weeks.

The face covering order will become effective on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., according to Mayor Bill Ketron. The order will be in effect until further notice.

“This is not a decision that I make lightly,” Ketron said in a statement on Monday. “Our cases in this county hit a record spike over the weekend, with the data indicating a higher transmission rate than that we experienced in late July.”

Ketron cited current COVID cases, which "2.8 times the level in early September, with the 7-day average positive rate also doubling since that time."

“These figures are too significant to overlook,” Ketron said. “Hospital officials are beginning to see the number of cases in-house similar to the height of the first wave. We have to act now."

The governor gave the individual counties the authority to implement their own mask mandates.

“We will continue to monitor our local data daily, assess trends, and consult experts to determine the duration of the order,” Ketron said. “We must do everything we possibly can to keep our schools and our businesses open and our hospitals functioning at normal capacity.”

Rutherford County joins Sumner, Wilson and Williamson counties as all their mayors have reinstated mask mandates after an increase in COVID-19 cases. The mask mandates for Sumner, Wilson and Williamson counties are through the end of the year.

“While I understand that there are conflicting opinions on face coverings, there is overwhelming evidence supporting that masking, in combination with other preventative actions, is the key to slowing the spread,” Ketron said.