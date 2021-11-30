RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Officials in Rutherford County fear the rental relief funds made available to its residents may be running out.
In an announcement on Tuesday, Rutherford County plans to temporarily close its application portal for funding requests on December 6 to ensure the available funds can cover the amount currently needed.
“Due to the total requests for assistance now exceeding all Rutherford County Rental Relief funds available, the program is temporarily closing its application portal to new applications and additional funding requests,” the announcement stated.
Rutherford County residents have until Monday, December 6 at 4:30 pm, to submit their requests for rental relief funds.
“The tremendous response for this program demonstrates just how great the need is in Rutherford County,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. “We hope to be able to assist more households in the future.”
According the release, Rutherford County received a total of $15 million in Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) from the U.S. Department of Treasury and used it to help 1,288 households, paying out an estimated $10.5 million.
Officials state the county will disburse the remaining $4.5 million in assistance for all current applications and pending applications submitted before the December 6 closure.
The county plans to reopen the portal once more funding from the U.S. Treasury is made available. There is no timetable as to when that will be.
For more information on the application portal as well as alternative assistance options, click here.
