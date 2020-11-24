RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs assistance locating a teen they say has been missing since November 13.
Luke Allen, 17, is believed to be staying with friends at this time.
His hair is red and purple.
If you have any information about Luke you are asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770.
