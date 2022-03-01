SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – David Bostros sent his son to Stewarts Creek High School expecting him to return home in good health.

But he says that did not happen, after his son Kevin Bostros, 15, was attacked in the hallway Friday afternoon.

"He was making sure he was not moving. He seriously wants to kill my son," said Bostros.

Kevin was unconscious and had to be transported to the hospital. Bostros says the school told him and his wife that their son had passed out, not informing them about a fight.

