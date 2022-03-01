SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – David Bostros sent his son to Stewarts Creek High School expecting him to return home in good health.
But he says that did not happen, after his son Kevin Bostros, 15, was attacked in the hallway Friday afternoon.
"He was making sure he was not moving. He seriously wants to kill my son," said Bostros.
Kevin was unconscious and had to be transported to the hospital. Bostros says the school told him and his wife that their son had passed out, not informing them about a fight.
Kevin suffered from a serious head injury, bruises on his body, and memory loss after the attack.
Bostros received information from witnesses saying his son was in route to class when the aggressor approached him, began beating him up, and banging his head into the vending machines causing his head to bleed.
"The kid after he hit him into the coke machine. He never stopped. He just starts to kick him and my son. He passed out and continued to kick him and would not ever stop," said Bostros.
But what's even more frustrating for David is how he says the school called him and his wife and said their son had passed out. He later found out he was beaten up when he got to the hospital.
According to police, the 16-year-old student who was charged was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for booking. A hearing is pending in Juvenile Court.
“We are committed to the safety of our schools and students, and we are grateful for the quick actions of our school personnel and the school resource officers,” Patty Oeser, RCS Safe Schools Director said. “We have been in contact with the family of the victim throughout the weekend.”
But for David, he wants to know why this happened to his son. He's praying his memory returns, better health, and this doesn't happen to anyone else.
"I know he goes to the school and it's a safe place. Somebody is supposed to be answering me why he got beat up so much like this. What was the other kid thinking when he tried to kill my son," said Bostros.
