MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Emotions ran high at Tuesday night's Rutherford County School Board meeting.

"It has been the most difficult year in my 26 years in the classroom," Geneva Cook, a Blackman High School English teacher, said. "It's a real fear for a lot of teachers."

Cook was among several teachers, who begged the board to consider distance learning for the first part of the spring semester, after the board proposed a new hybrid plan for the first four weeks of school, in which students would attend school in-person every other day based on last name.

"Some of our kids need to be in school, but they need to be safe," Director of Schools, Bill Spurlock, said. "And our teachers need to be safe."

The plan ultimately failed. For now, Rutherford County will return to school Monday, January 11, on the same plane used last semester: families can opt into in-person or virtual learning.