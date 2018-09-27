MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County teacher and five others have been arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to take drugs into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in September.
According to Detective Curtis Beane, teacher Shelley Gurda was charged with conspiracy. Investigators say she tried to introduce Suboxene into the jail on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Gurda's son, Thomas Gurda Jr., an inmate at the Adult Detention Center was also charged with conspiracy along with two other inmates, Jeffrey Phipps, and Collin Russell. Adam Carter and Russell's brother Conner Russell are also facing charges. Conner Russell faces an additional charge of introducing contraband to a prison.
James Evans, Communications Coordinator for Rutherford County Schools, said the school system has suspended Shelley Gurda without pay pending the outcome of the police investigation.
Gurda, a kindergarten teacher at Stewartsboro Elementary School, has been a teacher with the district since 2016. She has no other record of discipline issues in her personnel file, according to police.
Investigators say detention staff intercepted phone calls and received information from inmates about the conspiracy. A further investigation showed Gurda, Carter, and Russell "allegedly conspired to attempt to deliver Suboxene to inmates Thomas Gurda Jr., Collin Russell, and Phipps.
Investigators say Suboxene is used to treat adults who are addicted or dependent on opioids. Investigators say the drug never reached the inmates.
Shelley Gurda, Carter, and Conner Russell were arrested Wednesday. The inmates were arrested on the additional charges Thursday. A hearing on the charges is set for Wednesday, October 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.