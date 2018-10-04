MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County school resource officer was arrested on Wednesday night on a charge of public intoxication after a disturbance at a hotel, according to public records.
Murfreesboro Police responded to Embassy Suites at 9:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance and intoxicated person.
A hotel employee said Daniel Thomas caused a disturbance in the lobby with a guest and then refused to leave the bar.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas has been placed on administrative leave after the arrest. He is assigned to Holloway High School.
When police arrived, Thomas was sitting at the bar throwing up in a trash can.
A hotel employee told police the bartender refused to serve Thomas due to his level of intoxication.
Police were walking Thomas outside when he walked into a closed glass door while trying to exit the hotel.
According to the incident report, Thomas “attempted to hold on to me for balance” and his speech was slurred.
Police determined Thomas was a danger to himself and took him into custody.
