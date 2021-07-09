Skylar Potter

READYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff's Department asks for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies are looking for Skylar Potter of Readyville, who was reported missing by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Law enforcement said Potter is considered "endangered" and believed to be in Cannon County or White House.

The sheriff's office said Potter was with her dog, a brown and white Shih Tzu dog named Klaus. Law enforcement said Potter was wearing a silver ring with two half circles of small diamonds surrounding a larger diamond in the center, forming a shape similar to an eye.

If you have information about Potter should call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-904-3094.

 

