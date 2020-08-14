Rutherford County Sheriff's Office looks to identify female remains

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the skeletal remains of black woman found last month.
The MTSU’s Forensic Anthropology Search and Recovery Team and investigators from the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office found remains in a field off Mount Herman Road on July 28.
Human skeletal remains were found in a field in the Kittrell community on Monday evening, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office said the woman is believed to be about 20-35 years old and between 5'-4" and 5'-10."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-904-3060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.