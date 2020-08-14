Rutherford County Sheriff's Office looks to identify female remains

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the skeletal remains of black woman found last month. 

The MTSU’s Forensic Anthropology Search and Recovery Team and investigators from the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office found remains in a field off Mount Herman Road on July 28.

The sheriff's office said the woman is believed to be about 20-35 years old and between 5'-4" and 5'-10." 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-904-3060.

 

