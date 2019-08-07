RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Scammers are reportedly using the name of a Rutherford County Sheriff's Office major in an attempt to gain money.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, a woman received a threatening phone call Wednesday from a man posing as Sheriff's Major Steve Spence saying she failed to show up for jury duty.
A Murfreesboro business and a convenience store received calls Wednesday morning from a man identifying himself as Spence asking to speak to the president of the company.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office warns that they never call to ask people for money for any reason, including for papers, missing court or failing to show up for jury duty.
People who receive similar threatening calls from someone identifying themselves as a sheriff’s deputy should simply hang up. You can call the Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 to report any threatening calls.
Do not give personal information, credit cards or numbers on gift cards to people who make threatening calls.
