RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a porch pirate.
The Sheriff’s Office says a woman was caught on camera taking a package from a home on the Stonewood subdivision off Almaville Road on Monday. The woman was riding in a black Chrysler 300 that followed an Amazon delivery driver into the subdivision.
“The female passenger conceals her identity with a ski mask and steals the package from the porch moments after it was delivered,” Detective Ryan Huggins said.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or the car is asked to call Detective Huggins at 615-904-3032.
