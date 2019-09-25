MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who stole a car from a woman and fired a gun near her.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the two men fired a handgun near the woman and stole her Alfa Romeo, as well as her purse at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It happened at a Dollar General near Christiana.
Two suspects accused of robbing woman of Alfa Romeo SUV and purse at Dollar General near Murfreesboro. If you see them or the car, call Sheriff's Office immediately at 615-898-7770. pic.twitter.com/k3kFWGFtbH— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) September 25, 2019
The suspects were outside when the woman left the store. They approached her and demanded her keys. The woman refused and the men then pulled out a gun and fired in the air. She then handed over her keys and purse that was attached to her keys.
The suspects then drove toward Murfreesboro in the stolen SUV. The SUV has a Tennessee license plate and a number of 5N92D9.
Anyone who sees the car is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770.
Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to call Detective Jamin Humphress at 615-904-3054.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.