MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are on the scene of a crash at South Church Street and Savannah Ridge in Murfreesboro.
A Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy was hit by a car while directing traffic. The deputy was directing traffic for a separate crash when the incident occurred. He was hit soon after 9:00 p.m.
The injuries are non-life threatening. The deputy, whose name is not being released at this time, is being treated for his injuries at St. Thomas Rutherford.
The driver who hit the deputy stayed on scene. It is unclear at this time if the driver will face charges.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.