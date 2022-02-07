MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two deaths at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center this weekend are under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said 28-year-old Gage Dalling, of Smithville, and 39-year-old Charles Omotunde Taiwo, of Murfreesboro, died this weekend. Fitzhugh said another inmate, 37-year-old Ashley McKinzie, of Murfreesboro, remains in the hospital after an apparent overdose.
"We take the introduction of illegal drugs into the jail very seriously," Fitzhugh said. "Every new person coming into the jail undergoes searches and scans with state-of-the-art technology. We have seen a noticeable increase in people attempting to bring drugs into the jail here and in jails across the state of Tennessee."
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Dalling. Jail Administrator Kevin Henderson said a detention officer found Dalling "unresponsive in his cell" during routine checks on Friday morning. After performing CPR, EMS took Dalling to a hospital where Henderson said he later died.
"We are saddened by the loss of life in two unrelated incidents," Fitzhugh said. "Our hearts go out to their families and friends. Deputies and medical staff gave their best efforts to save their lives.
Henderson said that a detention officer found Taiwo lying on the floor in his cell patrolling on Sunday evening. He added that the officer tried CPR until medical professionals took over. EMS rushed Taiwo to the hospital, where Henderson said he died.
Detective Joseph Duncan is investigating the death of Taiwo, whom authorities believe "fell from his bed, causing an injury." TBI agents assisted in the investigation but have since sent the case back to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Henderson said McKinzie was brought into booking where while waiting she "suffered an apparent overdose." Deputies immediately administered Narcan, and she was treated before being sent to the hospital for medical treatment.
"Despite our best efforts, people still find a way to smuggle in dangerous drugs," Fitzhugh said. "We take every death seriously and will continue our efforts to keep inmates safe and provide the best medical treatment available."
Fitzhugh said inmate 29-year-old Lanea D. Moss of Crossville also had an apparent overdose while being waiting to be processed in booking. The sheriff's office charged Moss with the introduction of contraband into the jail.
Fitzhugh said nine inmates have died while in the custody of the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
"The preservation of life remains our core mission," Fitzhugh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.