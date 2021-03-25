SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Shortly after high winds and hail buffeted much of the Metro area, Rutherford county saw its own slew of the storm.

News4's Cameron Taylor was on the scene as firefighters responded. While there is property damage, Taylor said no one seemed to be hurt.

Firefighters are on Woodhaven Drive in Smyrna checking in on neighbors after the storm hit. Everyone seems to be alright. @WSMV @WSMVweather #TNwx pic.twitter.com/6dMKlmgA68 — Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 26, 2021

Residents reported damage ranging from fallen trees to wood paneling being ripped off of homes.

Similar to the large number of trees that were blown over and uprooted just north in Davidson county, Rutherford county also saw trees ripped from the ground.

